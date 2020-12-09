Weld Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 110.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:STL opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.