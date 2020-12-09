Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 15,055 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,055 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Bank of America by 30.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. BP PLC raised its position in Bank of America by 45.3% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 1,089,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 339,459 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 8.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 117,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

