Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 4,306 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Weld Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Air Lease by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 52,944 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 95.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air Lease by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,170 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Air Lease news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.16. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

