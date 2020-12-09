Weld Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 570.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.13. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

