Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 7th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WDO. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.30 to C$14.40 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight Capital increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.97.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) stock opened at C$10.78 on Wednesday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.85 and a one year high of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.55.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

