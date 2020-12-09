West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of West Japan Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of West Japan Railway from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

WJRYY stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 0.33. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

