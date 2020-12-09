West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WJRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised West Japan Railway from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised West Japan Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded West Japan Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. West Japan Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. West Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Japan Railway (WJRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.