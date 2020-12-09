West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Holdings Trimmed by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,958,248,000 after purchasing an additional 938,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after acquiring an additional 573,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,907,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,185 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $267.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $305.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

