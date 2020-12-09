Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Equifax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Equifax by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 339,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Equifax by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

NYSE EFX opened at $184.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.81. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $190.16. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

