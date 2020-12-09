Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,372 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 295.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

