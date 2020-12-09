William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Fastenal in a research report issued on Friday, December 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Fastenal stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.