William R. Hutchinson Sells 1,400 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Director William R. Hutchinson sold 1,400 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $26,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CEM opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $60.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
