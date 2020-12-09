William R. Hutchinson Sells 1,400 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Director William R. Hutchinson sold 1,400 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $26,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CEM opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 589.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 1,139,900 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the third quarter valued at $3,075,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 139,242 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 129,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,337 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

