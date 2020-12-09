Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,493. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

NYSE YUM opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.48.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

