Zacks: Analysts Expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01).

ALNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 152,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

ALNA opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $50.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.42.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

