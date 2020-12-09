Zacks: Analysts Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to Post $0.90 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Wayfair reported earnings per share of ($2.80) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 132.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on W shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.38.

Shares of W stock opened at $244.30 on Friday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.44.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.95, for a total value of $153,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,440.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,646,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,464 shares of company stock valued at $127,494,614. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wayfair (NYSE:W)

