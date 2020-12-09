Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post $1.48 EPS

Analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.58. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,475 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

