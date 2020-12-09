Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.89. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. BidaskClub cut Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average is $86.73. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

