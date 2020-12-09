Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Post -$0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.99) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($1.27). The Boeing reported earnings of ($2.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year earnings of ($8.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.15) to ($8.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in The Boeing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 49,286 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $236.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.87 and a 200-day moving average of $175.03. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $353.60.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

