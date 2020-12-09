Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 67,541 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,043,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

