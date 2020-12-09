Zacks Investment Research Lowers Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.83.

SYBX stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synlogic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synlogic by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

