Zacks Investment Research Lowers TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TRXC opened at $0.71 on Friday. TransEnterix has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.62.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransEnterix by 217.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in TransEnterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransEnterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransEnterix by 377.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TransEnterix by 316.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares during the last quarter.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

