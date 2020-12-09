Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

SLCT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Select Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Select Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SLCT opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Select Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 3.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Bancorp will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 45,646 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.