Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

TWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.82.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.7% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 16,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

