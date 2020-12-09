Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,122,000 after acquiring an additional 136,632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 330,765 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBRA. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $375.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $382.71. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $399,318.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,235.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,562 shares of company stock valued at $29,083,548. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

