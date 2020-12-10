$0.30 EPS Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Knowles by 18.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Knowles by 7.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KN stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.