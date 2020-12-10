$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Sempra Energy posted earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $863,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $128.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

