$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.88. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $376,034. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 17.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $4,363,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $4,521,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Global Payments by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPN opened at $195.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.20. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit