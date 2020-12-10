$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.88. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $376,034. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 17.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $4,363,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $4,521,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Global Payments by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPN opened at $195.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.20. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

