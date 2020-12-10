230,854 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 230,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.47% of Onto Innovation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $1,404,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $5,974,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $4,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $48.35.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 5,579 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $251,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 484,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,813,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,134. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.