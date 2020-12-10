$4.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.59 and the highest is $4.59. United Rentals reported earnings per share of $5.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $16.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.28 to $17.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.08 to $18.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.96 earnings per share.
In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 86.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 30.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $5,584,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 236.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $246.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $249.60.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
