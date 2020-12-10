$4.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.59 and the highest is $4.59. United Rentals reported earnings per share of $5.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $16.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.28 to $17.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.08 to $18.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Barclays downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.94.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 86.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 30.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $5,584,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 236.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $246.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $249.60.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.