4,037 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Bought by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,037 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Sunrun by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5,706.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Simmons initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

In related news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $99,712,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $95,329,377.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,643,283 shares of company stock worth $553,472,440. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

