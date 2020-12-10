A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

A10 Networks stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $625.17 million, a P/E ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,734.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,889 shares of company stock worth $153,555. 23.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 409,429 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 730.8% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 194,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at $1,077,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

