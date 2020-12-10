Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.89 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE)

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, High-Performance Computing and RF Heating. The company develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

