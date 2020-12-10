Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.79

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $56.66, with a volume of 3306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth $58,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

