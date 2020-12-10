Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.79

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $56.66, with a volume of 3306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth $58,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit