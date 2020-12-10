Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 21st. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of ATNM opened at $11.14 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

