Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after buying an additional 947,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,329,000 after buying an additional 145,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $417,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTV. Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $123.73 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

