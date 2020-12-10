Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY stock opened at $219.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $248.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.82.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total transaction of $50,008,066.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,375 shares of company stock valued at $77,051,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

