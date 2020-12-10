Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,019,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,235.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

