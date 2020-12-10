Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.50

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.50 and last traded at C$13.35, with a volume of 5202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.43.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$520.52 million and a PE ratio of 26.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO)’s payout ratio is 90.74%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

