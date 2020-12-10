Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 74,643 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 425,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,643 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vipshop by 11.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,234,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 266,023 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

