Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 435.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. CNB Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 128.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $135.77 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

