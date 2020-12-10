Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,242,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,936 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.23% of Quotient worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Quotient by 494.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QTNT stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.30. Quotient Limited has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

QTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Quotient in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,911,764 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $12,374,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

