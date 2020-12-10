Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,313 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.41% of Livent worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Livent by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,082,000 after acquiring an additional 929,200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the third quarter worth about $2,782,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,382 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Livent by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -179.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LTHM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

