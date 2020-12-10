Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.18% of UFP Industries worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $140,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth $153,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of UFPI opened at $54.22 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.58.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $1,679,324.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,886,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

