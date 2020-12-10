Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 518 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,084 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of SVB Financial Group worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,141.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total transaction of $307,227.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,953.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 608,828 shares of company stock valued at $18,608,777. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $348.13 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $363.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.49 and a 200 day moving average of $257.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.