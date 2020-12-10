Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,984 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

