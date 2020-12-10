Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,368 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of Dynatrace worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.26.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $322,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,526,193.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,961,238. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

