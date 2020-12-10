Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after acquiring an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $66.96 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.