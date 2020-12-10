Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of CF Industries worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,025,000 after buying an additional 50,370 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after buying an additional 2,497,867 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CF Industries from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

In other news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.30. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

