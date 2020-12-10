Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,924 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 19,265 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 37.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 249,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,163 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Foot Locker by 52.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,784 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 87.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 19,746 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Shares of FL opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

In other news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $180,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,601,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,076,390 and have sold 13,310 shares valued at $499,396. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.