Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.63 Million Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,654 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.18% of First Citizens BancShares worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,585,000 after buying an additional 66,729 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 41,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA opened at $613.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.15. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $615.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $523.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.